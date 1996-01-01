2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Lipids
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Manufacturers make vegetable oils solid or semisolid at room temperature by __________.
A
removing hydrogen atoms and forming additional double bonds in the fatty acid hydrocarbon chains
B
removing hydrogen atoms and forming additional single bonds in the fatty acid hydrocarbon chains
C
adding hydrogen atoms to the single-bonded carbon atoms of the fatty acid hydrocarbon chains
D
None of the listed responses is correct.
E
adding hydrogen atoms to the fatty acid hydrocarbon chains, thereby converting carbon-carbon double bonds to single bonds
430
Watch next
Master Lipids with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice