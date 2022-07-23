Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Osmosis Osmosis is the process by which water molecules move across a selectively permeable membrane from an area of low solute concentration to an area of high solute concentration. This movement occurs to equalize solute concentrations on both sides of the membrane. Osmosis is a passive process, meaning it does not require energy input, and is crucial for maintaining cell turgor and overall homeostasis in biological systems. Recommended video: 05:59 05:59 Osmosis

Solute Concentration Solute concentration refers to the amount of solute present in a given volume of solvent, typically expressed in terms of molarity or molality. In the context of osmosis, the concentration gradient between two solutions influences the direction of water movement. Understanding solute concentration is essential for predicting how water will move across membranes and how cells interact with their environment. Recommended video: 04:51 04:51 Concentration Gradients and Diffusion