The process that transports solid objects such as bacteria into the cell is called
(a) Pinocytosis
(b) Phagocytosis
(c) Exocytosis
(d) Receptor-mediated endocytosis
(e) Channel-mediated transport
Plasma membranes are said to be
(a) Impermeable
(b) Freely permeable
(c) Selectively permeable
(d) Actively permeable
(e) Slightly permeable
____ ion concentration is high in extracellular fluids, and____ion concentration is high in the cytoplasm.
(a) Calcium; magnesium
(b) Chloride; sodium
(c) Potassium; sodium
(d) Sodium; potassium
The movement of water across a membrane from an area of low solute concentration to an area of higher solute concentration is known as
(a) Osmosis
(b) Active transport
(c) Diffusion
(d) Facilitated transport
(e) Filtration
Which molecule most easily diffuses across a biological membrane's lipid bilayer, without help of a protein?
According to the map above, what kind of large molecule transport is also called the process of cell 'eating'?