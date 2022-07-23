When a cell is placed in a(n)___solution, the cell will lose water through osmosis. This process results in the___ of red blood cells
(a) hypotonic; crenation
(b) hypertonic; crenation
(c) isotonic; hemolysis
(d) hypotonic; hemolysis
The sodium–potassium exchange pump
(a) Is an example of facilitated diffusion
(b) Does not require the input of cellular energy in the form of ATP
(c) Moves the sodium and potassium ions along their concentration gradients
(d) Is composed of a carrier protein located in the plasma membrane
(e) Is not necessary for the maintenance of homeostasis
The transport of a certain molecule exhibits the following characteristics:
(1) The molecule moves down its concentration gradient;
(2) at concentrations above a given level, the rate of transport does not increase; and
(3) cellular energy is not required for transport to occur.
Which transport process is at work?
Solutions A and B are separated by a selectively permeable barrier. Over time, the level of fluid on side A increases. Which solution initially had the higher concentration of solute?
The process that transports solid objects such as bacteria into the cell is called
(a) Pinocytosis
(b) Phagocytosis
(c) Exocytosis
(d) Receptor-mediated endocytosis
(e) Channel-mediated transport
Plasma membranes are said to be
(a) Impermeable
(b) Freely permeable
(c) Selectively permeable
(d) Actively permeable
(e) Slightly permeable
____ ion concentration is high in extracellular fluids, and____ion concentration is high in the cytoplasm.
(a) Calcium; magnesium
(b) Chloride; sodium
(c) Potassium; sodium
(d) Sodium; potassium