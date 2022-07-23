Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Extracellular and Intracellular Ion Concentrations Extracellular fluids are the body fluids located outside of cells, where certain ions, such as sodium (Na+), are typically found in higher concentrations. In contrast, intracellular fluids, which are found within cells, often have higher concentrations of potassium (K+). Understanding these distributions is crucial for grasping cellular functions and signaling.

Sodium-Potassium Pump The sodium-potassium pump is a vital membrane protein that actively transports sodium ions out of the cell and potassium ions into the cell. This process is essential for maintaining the electrochemical gradient across the cell membrane, which is critical for various cellular processes, including nerve impulse transmission and muscle contraction.