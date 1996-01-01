2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Density
Which of the following accurately relates the emergent properties of water to the effects of global warming in the Arctic?
A
Although it is feared that sea ice around Alaska and northern Canada may be greatly reduced by atmospheric warming, the high specific heat of water has so far buffered these sea ice communities from significant impacts.
B
An increase in water temperature due to global warming will cause the sea ice formed in the Arctic to be denser and less buoyant.
C
Although a significant increase of air temperature has occurred in the Arctic over the past 50 years, the specific heat of water has thus far buffered against any significant increases in the Arctic ocean temperatures.
D
Ice floats because it is less dense than liquid water; floating ice insulates water below and provides a habitat for some species. The significant increase in Arctic air temperature over the past 50 years is causing a reduction in sea ice, compromising these beneficial effects of sea ice.
150
