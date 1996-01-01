2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Biological Membranes
Which statement about the sidedness of the plasma membrane is correct?
Parts of proteins that are exposed on the cytoplasmic side of the endoplasmic reticulum are also exposed on the cytoplasmic side of the plasma membrane.
The asymmetrical distribution of membrane proteins, lipids, and carbohydrates across the plasma membrane is determined as the membrane is being constructed.
Every integral membrane protein has a specific orientation in the plasma membrane.
The two lipid layers may differ in specific lipid composition.
All of the listed responses are correct.
