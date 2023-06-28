3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Cell Division
1:49 minutes
Problem 20
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Red blood cells, which carry oxygen to body tissues, live for only about 120 days. Replacement cells are produced by cell division in bone marrow. How many cell divisions must occur each second in your bone marrow just to replace red blood cells? Here is some information to use in calculating your answer: There are about 5 million red blood cells per cubic millimeter (mm3) of blood. An average adult has about 5 L (5,000 cm3) of blood. (Hint: What is the total number of red blood cells in the body? What fraction of them must be replaced each day if all are replaced in 120 days?)
Verified Solution
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
125
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cell Division with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice