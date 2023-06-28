Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Cell Division
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesIntroduction to Cell Division
1:49 minutes
Problem 20
Textbook Question
Textbook Question

Red blood cells, which carry oxygen to body tissues, live for only about 120 days. Replacement cells are produced by cell division in bone marrow. How many cell divisions must occur each second in your bone marrow just to replace red blood cells? Here is some information to use in calculating your answer: There are about 5 million red blood cells per cubic millimeter (mm3) of blood. An average adult has about 5 L (5,000 cm3) of blood. (Hint: What is the total number of red blood cells in the body? What fraction of them must be replaced each day if all are replaced in 120 days?)

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
125
Was this helpful?
9:40m

Watch next

Master Introduction to Cell Division with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
00:56
BioFlix: Mitosis: Chromosome Duplication
Pearson
390
4
01:47
Animation: The Cell Cycle
Pearson
325
3
00:40
Short Video: Hydra Budding
Pearson
236
00:46
Animation: Asexual Reproduction
Pearson
271
1
02:57
GCSE Biology - Sexual vs Asexual Reproduction - What is Asexual Reproduction? #71
Cognito
347
1
05:17
Types of Reproduction: Sexual versus Asexual Reproduction - iBiology & Youreka Science
iBiology
120
02:17
Asexual Reproduction
Mark Drollinger
120
09:40
Introduction to Cell Division
Jason Amores Sumpter
1514
27
02:01
Sexual vs. Asexual Reproduction - Science Rap Academy
Science With Tom
221
2
05:10
Asexual and Sexual Reproduction
Amoeba Sisters
199
2
04:45
Asexual vs. Sexual Reproduction
Jason Amores Sumpter
1109
16
03:19
Importance of Cell Division
Jason Amores Sumpter
959
22