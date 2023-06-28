3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Cell Division
2:11 minutes
Problem 3b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following is not a function of mitosis in humans? a. repair of wounds b. growth c. production of gametes from diploid cells d. replacement of lost or damaged cells
Verified Solution
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
273
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cell Division with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice