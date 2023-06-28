Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Cell Division
SCIENTIFIC THINKING Each scientist works as part of a broader community of scientists, building on the work of others. Scientific advances often depend on the application of new technologies and/or on new techniques applied to an existing problem. What improvements to existing cloning methods did Wilmut make that allowed him to successfully clone Dolly the sheep from an adult cell?

