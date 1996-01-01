2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
In terms of cellular function, what is the most important difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
A
Eukaryotic cells can synthesize proteins, but prokaryotic cells cannot.
B
Eukaryotic cells are much more successful than prokaryotic cells.
C
Eukaryotic cells lack many of the organelles found in prokaryotes.
D
Eukaryotic cells are larger than prokaryotic cells.
E
Eukaryotic cells are compartmentalized, which allows for specialization.
1333
Watch next
Master Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice