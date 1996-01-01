2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following is/are likely to limit the maximum size of a cell?
A
The time it takes a molecule to diffuse across a cell
B
The cell's surface-to-volume ratio
C
The shape of the cell
D
None of the choices is correct.
E
All of the choices are correct.
249
Watch next
Master Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice