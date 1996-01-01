2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Consider two cells with the same volume but with very different surface areas due to differences in their shapes. The cell with the larger surface area is likely to __________.
A
have a very high metabolic rate
B
be buried deep in the interior of an organism
C
be a prokaryotic cell
D
be nearly spherical in shape
E
be involved in the rapid uptake of compounds from the cell's environment
259
Watch next
Master Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice