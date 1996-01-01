2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
Which of the following features do prokaryotes and eukaryotes have in common?
A
Mitochondria, cytoplasm, and plasma membrane
B
Nucleus, plasma membrane, and ribosomes
C
Mitochondria, ribosomes, and cytoplasm
D
Ribosomes, nucleus, and plasma membrane
E
Ribosomes, plasma membrane, and cytoplasm
