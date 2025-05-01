Multiple Choice
Which of the following cell types in the epidermis is primarily responsible for producing the protein keratin?
When considering an internal organ like the heart or liver, based on what you know about epithelial tissue, do you think that most of the tissue that makes up that organ would be epithelial tissue or some other kind of tissue?
A nutrient in the small intestine is absorbed into the bloodstream. In doing so, it moves from being dissolved in the chyme present in the small intestine to being dissolved in the plasma of the blood. How many times did the nutrient pass through epithelial tissue when moving from the intestine to the blood?