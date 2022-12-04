3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Binding Factors
Enzymes speed up chemical reactions by . a. heating cells; b. binding to substrates and placing stress on their bonds; c. changing the shape of the cell; d. supplying energy to the substrate
