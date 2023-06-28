Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Binding Factors
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesEnzyme Binding Factors
1:26 minutes
Problem 13
Textbook Question
Textbook Question

Your body makes NAD+ and FAD from two B vitamins, niacin and riboflavin. The Recommended Dietary Allowance is 20 mg for niacin and 1.7 mg for riboflavin. These amounts are thousands of times less than the amount of glucose your body needs each day to fuel its energy needs. Why is the daily requirement for these vitamins so small?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
172
Was this helpful?
3:49m

Watch next

Master Enzyme-Substrate Complex with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
03:17
A Level Biology Revision "Cofactors, Coenzymes and Prosthetic Groups"
Freesciencelessons
337
1
05:23
Coenzymes, Cofactors & Prosthetic Groups Function and Interactions
Nutrition World
253
2
08:30
Enzyme Cofactors: Essential Ions
Rachel Watson
217
03:49
Enzyme-Substrate Complex
Jason Amores Sumpter
1040
14
09:41
Cofactors, Lock-and-Key and Induced Fit Model
Andrey K
199
05:21
Co-factors, co-enzymes, and vitamins | MCAT | Khan Academy
khanacademymedicine
456
1
03:43
Enzyme Substrate Complex
Keesha Benito
239
1
00:30
Enzyme Substrate Complex
Sara Egner
144
04:52
How Enzymes Work (from PDB-101)
RCSBProteinDataBank
72
00:30
what is Enzyme Substrate Complex
Biotech Review
154
03:27
Enzyme kinetics
Quick Biochemistry Basics
213
1
04:11
Biology- Lock and Key Model of Enzyme
Mr Sai Mun Academy
212
04:22
Cofactors
Jason Amores Sumpter
876
9