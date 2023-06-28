3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Binding Factors
Problem 10
You have discovered an enzyme that appears to function only when a particular sugar accumulates. Which of the following scenarios would you predict to be responsible for activating this enzyme? a. The sugar cleaves the enzyme to form the active conformation. b. The sugar is an allosteric regulatory molecule for the enzyme. c. The sugar is a competitive inhibitor for the enzyme. d. The sugar phosphorylates the enzyme to form the active conformation
