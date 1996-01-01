3. Energy & Cell Processes
Pyruvate Oxidation
In preparing pyruvate to enter the citric acid cycle, which of the following steps occurs?
Pyruvate is reduced, and a molecule of carbon dioxide is removed. The electrons removed in this process are used to oxidize NAD+ to NADH.
Pyruvate is oxidized, and a molecule of carbon dioxide is removed. The electrons removed in this process are donated to NADH to produce NAD+.
Pyruvate is reduced to acetyl-coA, which involves the reduction of pyruvate, the addition of a carbon dioxide from the environment, and its reduction by NADH.
Pyruvate is ionized directly to acetyl-coA.
Pyruvate is oxidized, and a molecule of carbon dioxide is removed. The electrons removed in this process are used to reduce NAD+ to NADH.
