3. Energy & Cell Processes
Pyruvate Oxidation
In aerobic cellular respiration, pyruvate molecules must be transformed through a process called pyruvate oxidation before they can be broken down in the Krebs Cycle. What are the products of pyruvate oxidation?
a) Acetyl CoA, O2, and ATP.
b) Acetyl and CO2.
c) Acetyl CoA, FADH2, and CO2.
d) Acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2.
e) Acetyl CoA, NAD+, ATP, and CO2.
