In aerobic cellular respiration, pyruvate molecules must be transformed through a process called pyruvate oxidation before they can be broken down in the Krebs Cycle. What are the products of pyruvate oxidation?

a) Acetyl CoA, O 2 , and ATP.

b) Acetyl and CO 2 .

c) Acetyl CoA, FADH 2 , and CO 2 .

d) Acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO 2 .