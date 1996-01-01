3. Energy & Cell Processes
Pyruvate Oxidation
Each of the following describes the pyruvate oxidation reaction except that _____________________.
a) It connects glycolysis to the citric acid cycle.
b) Each pyruvate is converted to an acetyl-CoA molecule.
c) NAD+ is reduced to NADH.
d) This reaction occurs within the cytoplasm.
e) Carbon dioxide is released as a by-product.
