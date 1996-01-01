3. Energy & Cell Processes
Pyruvate Oxidation
Which of the following events accompanies the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA before the citric acid cycle?
Formation of CO2 and synthesis of ATP
Release of CO2 and release of coenzyme A
Removal of coenzyme A
Regeneration of NAD+
Release of CO2 and synthesis of NADH
