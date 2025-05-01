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Multiple Choice
In skeletal muscle tissue, muscle cells (muscle fibers) contain a large amount of which organelle to support ATP production for contraction?
A
Peroxisomes
B
Lysosomes
C
Golgi apparatus
D
Mitochondria
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of ATP in muscle contraction: ATP provides the energy required for muscle fibers to contract and relax efficiently.
Recall that ATP production primarily occurs in the mitochondria, which are known as the 'powerhouses' of the cell because they generate most of the cell's supply of ATP through cellular respiration.
Recognize that skeletal muscle cells have a high demand for ATP due to their frequent and intense contractions, so they contain a large number of mitochondria to meet this energy requirement.
Compare the other organelles listed: peroxisomes are involved in lipid metabolism and detoxification, lysosomes handle waste breakdown, and the Golgi apparatus processes and packages proteins, none of which are primarily responsible for ATP production.
Conclude that mitochondria are the organelles abundant in skeletal muscle fibers to support the high ATP demand necessary for muscle contraction.
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