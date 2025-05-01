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Multiple Choice
In muscle physiology, which property refers to the ability of a muscle to stretch (be lengthened) without being damaged?
A
Extensibility
B
Contractility
C
Elasticity
D
Excitability
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key properties of muscle tissue. Muscles have several important characteristics: contractility, excitability, extensibility, and elasticity.
Step 2: Define each property to distinguish them: Contractility is the ability of muscle to shorten forcefully; Excitability is the ability to respond to stimuli; Extensibility is the ability to be stretched or lengthened without damage; Elasticity is the ability to return to original shape after being stretched.
Step 3: Focus on the property related to stretching without damage. Since the question asks about the ability to stretch (be lengthened) without damage, this directly relates to extensibility.
Step 4: Confirm that extensibility is the correct term by comparing it to elasticity, which is about returning to original length, not the ability to stretch safely.
Step 5: Conclude that the property referring to the ability of a muscle to stretch without damage is extensibility.
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