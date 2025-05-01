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Multiple Choice
Where is the pectoralis major muscle located?
A
In the anterior thigh, superficial to the femur
B
On the posterior (back) shoulder, deep to the trapezius
C
In the anterior abdominal wall, deep to the rectus abdominis
D
On the anterior (front) chest wall, superficial to the pectoralis minor
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the pectoralis major is a large, fan-shaped muscle primarily involved in movements of the shoulder joint.
Recall that the pectoralis major is located on the anterior (front) chest wall, covering the upper part of the chest.
Recognize that it lies superficial (on top of) to the smaller pectoralis minor muscle, which is deeper and closer to the ribs.
Eliminate options that place the muscle in unrelated regions such as the anterior thigh, posterior shoulder, or anterior abdominal wall, as these do not correspond to the pectoralis major's anatomical location.
Conclude that the correct location is on the anterior chest wall, superficial to the pectoralis minor, which aligns with the muscle's role and anatomical position.
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