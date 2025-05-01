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Multiple Choice
In the context of bone marrow, which body system is primarily responsible for producing red blood cells (erythrocytes) through hematopoiesis?
A
Lymphatic system
B
Integumentary system
C
Hematopoietic system
D
Nervous system
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the process of hematopoiesis, which is the production of blood cells, including red blood cells (erythrocytes), white blood cells, and platelets, primarily occurring in the bone marrow.
Step 2: Identify the body system responsible for hematopoiesis. This system is often referred to as the hematopoietic system, which includes the bone marrow and related organs involved in blood cell formation.
Step 3: Differentiate the hematopoietic system from other body systems listed, such as the lymphatic system (involved in immune response), integumentary system (skin and related structures), and nervous system (control and communication).
Step 4: Recognize that the hematopoietic system is specialized for producing erythrocytes, making it the primary system responsible for red blood cell production.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer to the question is the hematopoietic system, as it directly relates to the function of bone marrow in producing red blood cells through hematopoiesis.
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