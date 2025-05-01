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Multiple Choice
White blood cells and red blood cells are produced by which system?
A
Hematopoietic system
B
Integumentary system
C
Lymphatic system
D
Endocrine system
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of each system listed in the problem. The Integumentary system primarily involves the skin and its appendages, protecting the body and regulating temperature.
Step 2: Recognize that the Lymphatic system is involved in immune responses and fluid balance but does not directly produce blood cells.
Step 3: Know that the Endocrine system produces hormones that regulate various body functions but is not responsible for producing blood cells.
Step 4: Identify the Hematopoietic system as the system responsible for the production of blood cells, including both white blood cells (immune cells) and red blood cells (oxygen carriers). This system mainly involves the bone marrow.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the Hematopoietic system because it directly produces both white and red blood cells, which are essential components of the circulatory and immune systems.
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