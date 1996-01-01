2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Types of Membrane Proteins
Which of the following functions of membrane proteins is important in tissue formation during embryonic development in animals?
A
Membrane proteins attach the membrane to the cytoskeleton.
B
Membrane proteins possess enzymatic activity.
C
Membrane proteins form channels, which move substances across the membrane.
D
All of the listed responses are correct.
E
Membrane proteins with short sugar chains form identification tags that are recognized by other cells.
