2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Types of Membrane Proteins
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsTypes of Membrane Proteins
2:06 minutes
Problem 2
Textbook Question

Where are protein components of the extracellular matrix synthesized? a. in the rough ER b. in the Golgi apparatus c. in the plasma membrane d. in the extracellular layer itself

2m
2:35m

