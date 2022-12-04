2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
How do the extracellular filaments in plants differ from those in animals? a. Plant filaments resist compression forces; animal filaments resist pulling forces. b. Animal filaments consist of proteins; plant filaments consist of polysaccharides. c. Plant extracellular filaments never move; animal filaments can slide past one another. d. Plant filaments run parallel to one another; animal filaments crisscross.
