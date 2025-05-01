In oncology and pathology, what is the correct term for a benign tumor composed of muscle tissue?
A
Myoma
B
Osteoma
C
Carcinoma
D
Lipoma
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the terminology related to tumors. Tumors can be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous), and their names often reflect the tissue type from which they originate.
Step 2: Identify the tissue type involved in the tumor. In this problem, the tumor is composed of muscle tissue.
Step 3: Recall the suffixes used in tumor nomenclature: '-oma' generally indicates a benign tumor, while '-carcinoma' indicates a malignant tumor derived from epithelial tissue.
Step 4: Match the tissue type with the correct tumor name. For muscle tissue, a benign tumor is called a 'myoma'. For bone tissue, a benign tumor is an 'osteoma'. For fat tissue, a benign tumor is a 'lipoma'. 'Carcinoma' refers to malignant tumors of epithelial origin, so it is not correct here.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term for a benign tumor composed of muscle tissue is 'myoma'.
Watch next
Master Cancer with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan