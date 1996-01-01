3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cancer
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
The difference between benign and malignant tumors is:
a) Malignant tumors do not spread to other sites.
b) Benign tumors have not lost growth control.
c) Benign tumors have not spread to other sites.
d) Malignant tumors have not lost growth or control.
