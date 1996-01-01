Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cancer
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesCancer
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice

The difference between benign and malignant tumors is:

a) Malignant tumors do not spread to other sites.

b) Benign tumors have not lost growth control.

c)  Benign tumors have not spread to other sites.

d)  Malignant tumors have not lost growth or control.

1007
3
3:22m

Watch next

Master Cancer with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
01:18
Animation: The Human Life Cycle
Pearson
581
00:49
BioFlix: Meiosis Interphase
Pearson
76
00:26
Short Video: Tumor Growth
Pearson
126
02:28
Animation: Causes of Cancer
Pearson
167
00:39
Oncogenes: What is Cancer? Video Series
National Cancer Institute
231
00:39
Tumor Suppressor Genes: What is Cancer? Video Series
National Cancer Institute
137
03:19
The cancer gene we all have - Michael Windelspecht
TED-Ed
126
03:22
Cancer
Jason Amores Sumpter
633
12
04:50
Oncogenes and Tumor Suppressor Genes - Tumor Genetics
Henrik's Lab
221
02:29
GCSE Biology - What is Cancer? 'Benign' and 'Malignant' Tumours Explained #43
Cognito
367
03:51
How do cancer cells behave differently from healthy ones? - George Zaidan
TED-Ed
260
04:02
Types of Genes Regulating Cell Growth
Jason Amores Sumpter
575
9