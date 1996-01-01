3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cancer
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following processes do normal proto-oncogenes typically exhibit?
a) They normally suppress tumor growth.
b) They enhance tumor growth.
c) They stimulate normal cell growth and division.
d) They are underexpressed in cancer cells.
A
They normally suppress tumor growth.
B
They enhance tumor growth.
C
They stimulate normal cell growth and division.
D
They are underexpressed in cancer cells.
892
3
Watch next
Master Cancer with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice