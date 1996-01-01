6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells
A central theme in anatomy is the relationship between structure and function. What structural feature of osteoclasts aids in their function of osteolysis?
Their multiple nuclei allow for more rapid production and deposition of collagen.
Their cellular projections allow cell to cell communication.
Their flattened shape allows them to move through the bone more easily.
Their ruffles border increases surface area between the osteoclasts and the matrix.
