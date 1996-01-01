6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which pathway correctly identifies the relationship between bone cells?
A
Osteoprogenitor → osteoblast → osteoclast
B
Osteoprogenitor → osteoblast → osteocyte
C
Osteoclast → osteocyte → osteoblast
D
Osteoclast → osteoprogenitor → osteoblast
43
Watch next
Master Introduction to Bone Cells with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 19 videos