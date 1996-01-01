6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells
How does the structure of an osteocyte allow communication with adjacent cells?
Osteocytes have cellular projections that meet and form gap junctions with adjacent osteocytes.
Osteocytes have ruffled borders to release signaling molecules that communicate with adjacent osteocytes.
Osteocytes have significant surface area to allow for rapid diffusion across the cell membrane.
Osteocytes are multinucleated allowing them to make more protein rapidly and pass information quickly.
