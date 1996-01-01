2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endosymbiotic Theory
Chloroplasts and mitochondria are thought to be of prokaryotic origin. One piece of evidence that supports this hypothesis is that these organelles contain prokaryotic-like ribosomes. These ribosomes are probably most similar to ribosomes found __________.
A
free in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes
B
on the rough ER
C
free in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes and on the rough ER
D
free in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes, on the rough ER, and in bacterial cells
E
in bacterial cells
