2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endosymbiotic Theory
Which of the following statements about chloroplasts and mitochondria is true?
Mitochondria, but not chloroplasts, contain a small amount of DNA.
Chloroplasts and mitochondria are components of the endomembrane system.
Chloroplasts and mitochondria have three sets of membranes.
Chloroplasts, but not mitochondria, are completely independent of the cell of which they are a part.
Chloroplasts and mitochondria synthesize some of their own proteins.
