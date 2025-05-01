In nervous tissue, what is the primary function of the axon in a neuron?
A
To store neurotransmitters within the nucleus for later release
B
To receive most incoming synaptic signals from other neurons
C
To conduct action potentials away from the cell body toward other neurons, muscles, or glands
D
To produce myelin that insulates neighboring neurons
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a neuron, which includes the cell body (soma), dendrites, and the axon.
Step 2: Recognize that dendrites primarily receive incoming signals from other neurons, acting as the input region.
Step 3: Identify that the axon is a long, slender projection that transmits electrical impulses called action potentials.
Step 4: Know that the axon's main role is to conduct these action potentials away from the cell body toward target cells such as other neurons, muscles, or glands.
Step 5: Differentiate the axon's function from other options, such as neurotransmitter storage (which occurs in synaptic vesicles at axon terminals), and myelin production (which is done by glial cells, not the axon itself).
