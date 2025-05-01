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Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes the relationship between the Z line and titin within a sarcomere?
A
Titin is located only at the Z line and does not interact with other sarcomere components.
B
Titin connects the Z line to the sarcolemma, allowing muscle contraction.
C
Titin extends from the Z line to the M line, anchoring the thick filaments and providing structural support to the sarcomere.
D
The Z line is formed entirely by titin molecules.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a sarcomere: A sarcomere is the functional unit of a muscle fiber, composed of repeating units of thick filaments (myosin) and thin filaments (actin), along with structural proteins like titin and the Z line.
Learn the role of the Z line: The Z line is a structural boundary that anchors the thin filaments and marks the ends of each sarcomere. It plays a critical role in maintaining the alignment of the sarcomere during contraction and relaxation.
Understand the function of titin: Titin is a large, elastic protein that spans from the Z line to the M line (the center of the sarcomere). It anchors the thick filaments to the Z line and provides structural support and elasticity to the sarcomere, helping it return to its resting length after contraction.
Analyze the relationship between titin and the Z line: Titin interacts with the Z line by anchoring the thick filaments to it. This connection ensures the structural integrity of the sarcomere and contributes to its ability to withstand mechanical stress during muscle contraction.
Evaluate the statements provided: Based on the understanding of titin and the Z line, identify the correct description. The correct statement is: 'Titin extends from the Z line to the M line, anchoring the thick filaments and providing structural support to the sarcomere.' This accurately describes the role of titin within the sarcomere.
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