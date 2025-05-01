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Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly identifies the structure that surrounds each individual skeletal muscle fiber?
A
Sarcolemma
B
Endomysium
C
Perimysium
D
Epimysium
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the anatomy of skeletal muscle. Skeletal muscle is composed of bundles of muscle fibers, and each fiber is surrounded by connective tissue layers that provide support and protection.
Step 2: Learn the hierarchy of connective tissue layers in skeletal muscle. The three main layers are: (1) Epimysium, which surrounds the entire muscle; (2) Perimysium, which surrounds bundles of muscle fibers called fascicles; and (3) Endomysium, which surrounds each individual muscle fiber.
Step 3: Compare the options provided in the question. The sarcolemma is the plasma membrane of a muscle fiber, not a connective tissue layer. The epimysium surrounds the entire muscle, and the perimysium surrounds fascicles. The endomysium is the correct connective tissue layer that surrounds each individual muscle fiber.
Step 4: Understand the function of the endomysium. It provides structural support, contains capillaries and nerves that supply the muscle fiber, and helps transmit force generated by the muscle fibers to the tendons.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer based on the explanation above. The structure that surrounds each individual skeletal muscle fiber is the endomysium.
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