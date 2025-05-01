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Multiple Choice
In the structure of a skeletal muscle, the membrane of the muscle fiber is called the:
A
Sarcolemma
B
Sarcoplasmic reticulum
C
Endomysium
D
Perimysium
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for the name of the membrane that surrounds a skeletal muscle fiber (muscle cell).
Recall that a skeletal muscle fiber is a single muscle cell, and like all cells, it has a plasma membrane that encloses its contents.
Identify the specific term used in muscle anatomy for the plasma membrane of a muscle fiber, which is distinct from other connective tissue layers.
Differentiate between the options: Sarcolemma is the muscle fiber's plasma membrane; Sarcoplasmic reticulum is an internal membrane system involved in calcium storage; Endomysium and Perimysium are connective tissue layers surrounding muscle fibers and bundles, respectively.
Conclude that the correct term for the muscle fiber membrane is Sarcolemma.
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