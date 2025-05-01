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Multiple Choice
In the structure of a skeletal muscle fiber, what is the name of the plasma membrane of the muscle fiber?
A
Sarcolemma
B
Sarcoplasmic reticulum
C
Endomysium
D
Epimysium
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks for the name of the plasma membrane specifically in a skeletal muscle fiber.
Recall that in muscle cells, the plasma membrane has a special name different from the typical 'cell membrane' or 'plasma membrane' used in other cells.
Identify that the plasma membrane of a muscle fiber is called the 'sarcolemma', which surrounds the muscle cell and helps conduct electrical signals.
Differentiate the sarcolemma from other structures listed: the sarcoplasmic reticulum is an internal membrane system involved in calcium storage; the endomysium is connective tissue surrounding individual muscle fibers; and the epimysium is connective tissue surrounding the entire muscle.
Conclude that the correct term for the plasma membrane of a skeletal muscle fiber is 'sarcolemma'.
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