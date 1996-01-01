6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Compact and Spongy Bone
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The part of the epiphysis that does not ossify during a person's lifetime is the:
a. articular surface
b.secondary ossification center
c.diaphyseal notch
d.nutrient foramen.
