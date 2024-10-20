Evaluate the other options provided: Aids in the absorption of vitamins, Provides a direct source of energy, and Increases cholesterol levels. Dietary fiber does not aid in the absorption of vitamins; rather, it can bind to certain minerals and reduce their absorption. It does not provide a direct source of energy because it is not digested by the body. Instead, it can help with satiety and digestive health. Fiber does not increase cholesterol levels; in fact, soluble fiber can help lower cholesterol levels by binding to cholesterol particles and removing them from the body.