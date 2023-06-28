2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Biomolecules
1:04 minutes
Problem 17
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Given that the function of egg yolk is to nourish and support the developing chick, explain why egg yolks are so high in fat, protein, and cholesterol.
Verified Solution
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
167
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Biomolecules with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice