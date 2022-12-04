Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Biomolecules
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsIntroduction to Biomolecules
Problem 5
Micronutrients                   . a. include vitamins and carbohydrates; b. are not metabolized to produce energy; c. contain more energy than fatty acids; d. can be synthesized by most cells

