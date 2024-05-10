21. The Immune System
Introduction to T Lymphocytes
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following statements about effector T cells is NOT true?
A
Effector T cells are long-lived cells that allow the immune system to respond quickly to subsequent infections.
B
Effector T cells can take two forms: Cytotoxic T Cells & Helper T Cells.
C
Effector T cells trigger an immediate immune response to a novel infection.
D
Effector T cells are short-lived immune cells.
E
All of the above statements about effector T cells are true.
20
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 14 videos