Textbook Question
Label the directional terms in the figures below.
a. ____
b. ____
c. ____
d. ____
e. ____
f. ____
g. ____
h. ____
i. ____
j. ____
193
views
Master Introduction to Directional Terms with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Label the directional terms in the figures below.
a. ____
b. ____
c. ____
d. ____
e. ____
f. ____
g. ____
h. ____
i. ____
j. ____
A plane through the body that passes perpendicular to the long axis of the body and divides the body into a superior and an inferior section is a
(a) Sagittal section,
(b) Transverse section,
(c) Coronal section,
(d) Frontal section.
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
________ 4. Inguinal