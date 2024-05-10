21. The Immune System
Which of the following is likely to be a response by a receptor protein to an approaching signal molecule?
A
Recognize the receptor protein having the correct 3-D shape.
B
Receptor protein binds to signal if having complementary shape.
C
Once a signal binds to a receptor protein it induces a change in the receptor protein's shape.
D
Change in the receptor protein's shape results in a cellular response to the signal.
E
All of the above are correct.
